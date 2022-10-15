Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army pays rich tribute to its canine warrior ‘Zoom’

Army pays rich tribute to its canine warrior ‘Zoom’

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 01:50 AM IST

Army spokesman Col Emron Musavi said in a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt, on behalf of all ranks of Chinar Corps, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps paid homage to the gallant soldier

Army personnel with the dog squad pay tributes to its canine warrior dog 'Zoom', who succumbed to bullet injuries received during the combat operation in the Anantnag district earlier this week. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Indian Army on Friday paid tributes to ‘Zoom’ its canine warrior dog who succumbed to bullet injuries during operation Tangpawa in Anantnag earlier this week.

Army spokesman Col Emron Musavi said in a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt, on behalf of all ranks of Chinar Corps, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps paid homage to the gallant soldier. “On 10 October during the operation in Anantnag, Zoom played a key role in not only identifying the precise location of the terrorists but also in disabling one of the terrorists. However, the intrepid canine in the process suffered two gunshots. Despite being injured, Zoom located the other hiding terrorist and returned back from the target area and fainted due to severe blood loss. His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the two LeT terrorists,” the spokesman said.

ALSO WATCH: ‘Zoom fought till the end’: Army’s befitting tribute to its canine trooper

Musavi said the canine trooper, the two-year-old Belgian Malinios, was immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, where he fought till the very end. “He breathed his last at 11:50 am on 13 Oct 22.”

“Despite his young age of 2 years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple Counter Terrorism operations, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage. In Zoom, Chinar Corps has lost a valiant team member, who will inspire all ranks to undertake their task with humility, dedication and courage,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP