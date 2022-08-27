Army releases video of 3 heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists who were gunned down in Uri sector

The army on Friday released a video on the three heavily armed Pakistani terrorists who were killed on the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri sector on Thursday.

The terrorists, who have not been identified, the army officials claim were highly trained terrorists and their movement while crossing the LoC was picked by the latest surveillance gadgets fixed on the LoC fencing near Nanak Post in the Kamalkote sector of Uri that was an old infiltration route from the PoK to Kashmir.

In a one-minute and 29-second video filmed by surveillance cameras, three infiltrators could be seen walking in the forest area close to the Line of Control while they were being watched by the army before engaging them.

Officials said that army teams and its forward posts have been tracking the movement of the group of infiltrators. And once they sneaked inside, the ambush party took hardly 15 minutes to neutralise them in the minefield.

The daytime infiltration attempt has even left the army officials surprised and they claim it as an act of “desperation”.

Commanding Officer, 18 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Ragvinder said that the operation was based on multiple inputs from various sources that included military intelligence, J&K Police and our own sources on ground. “This operation was carried out in extremely challenging terrain that was very difficult with hard gradient and dense vegetation and the weather condition was foggy and the area is mined,” he said.

The army named the operation as

“Mrityunjay” that was launched on Wednesday soon after inputs about the infiltrators were received by the army.

“Small ambush parties and surveillance detachments inducted into this area using stealth to their designated locations. Own teams were not picked by the enemy surveillance devices and their mechanisms. Own teams were deployed in this location for over 25 hours and at 7:55 am on August 25, our teams spotted infiltrating terrorists crossing the LoC. At this moment team commander assessed

the movement of the terrorists by using the latest aerial and ground-based sensors and surveillance equipment,” Col Ragvinder said in a press conference in Uri.

He said that around 8:45 am, the terrorists came close to 40-50 metres from their own ambush. “The own ambush engaged with the terrorists by firing on them and in the brief exchange of 15 minutes, three Pakistani terrorists were neutralised and bodies were observed in the minefield. After securing the area, the bodies of the terrorists were secured. The search is still on.”

The army said that two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 weapon and ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the spot.