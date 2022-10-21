Army truck rams into scooter: MACT gives 26-year-old’s parents 21.91L relief

Four years after a 26-year-old died after an army truck-cum-school bus rammed into his two-wheeler, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) awarded ₹21,91,600 to the victim’s parents.

The victim, Rinku Bidla , a resident of Colony 4, Industrial Area, worked as an office boy-cum-delivery person at a store in Sector 22. On August 23, 2018, the day of the mishap, the victim was riding pillion on a scooter being driven by one Vishal when the army truck rammed into the two-wheeler in front of Centra Mall near the Sector 29 light-point. The truck was being driven by Dilbag Singh of Amritsar.

Rinku sustained head injuries in the mishap and was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was lodged at the Industrial Area police station.

The Ministry of Defence and officer in-charge, MT and plant officer, 270 Engineer Regiment were also made respondents in the petition filed by the parents of the victim as the military truck that was acting as a school bus was owned by them. In a joint statement, both respondents controverted the maintainability of the petition. They admitted that an FIR had been lodged, but denied that the particular military truck was involved in the accident. The driver of the truck also reiterated this stance and prayed for the dismissal of the petition.

While the defence tried to blame the incident on a bicycle, the court of justice Rajeev K Beri observed that the respondents had admitted the presence of the truck on the spot, while the name of the alleged bicycle rider was not on file. The fact that the driver is facing trial in the FIR proves the blameworthiness of the driver in driving the military truck in a rash and negligent manner, the court observed.

The victim’s parents were granted a relief of ₹ 21,91,600 after taking Rinku’s income into account. It will be divided equally between his parents Kamla Devi, 54, and Karamvir Singh, 56.