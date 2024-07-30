Armyman among 3 held for Dasuya murder

The police on Monday said it had arrested three persons, including an armyman, in connection with a murder case in Dasuya, Hoshiarpur. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh (armyman) of Dasuya, Jaswinder Singh of Daffar village and Kanish Kumar of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The crime was committed on the directions of a Dubai-based man, according to the police.

Kulvir Singh, a resident of Dasuya, was killed on July 26 when he was accompanying Satwinder Singh on a bike near Bajwa village. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the accused had an intension to kill Bajwa resident Satwinder Singh who had a dispute with one Pinder, based in Dubai. Pinder was known to Kanish so he tasked the latter with eliminating Satwinder. On Friday, Kanish and his two accomplices attacked Satwinder Singh with sharp-edged weapons when he was going on a bike with Kulvir Singh. Kulvir died whereas Satwinder escaped with grievous injuries.

According to the SSP, Amandeep is serving in the army and he is already facing two criminal cases. The accused were produced in a court which granted the police their three-day remand, he added.