Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Army’s 20-day Nako cycle expedition ends in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2024 08:56 AM IST

A team of 45 cyclists from the Cavalry unit embarked on this journey, navigating through breathtaking landscapes, culturally rich regions and historic towns

The Airawat Division of the Indian Army successfully concluded its “Nako cycle expedition”, covering 620 km across Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, in Ambala on Tuesday. The expedition was flagged off by Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps on September 26.

In 20 days, the cyclists traversed Nako, Somling, Batal, Manali, Mandi, Bilaspur and Ambala. (HT File)
In 20 days, the cyclists traversed Nako, Somling, Batal, Manali, Mandi, Bilaspur and Ambala. (HT File)

A team of 45 cyclists from the Cavalry unit embarked on this journey, navigating through breathtaking landscapes, culturally rich regions and historic towns. In 20 days, the cyclists traversed Nako, Somling, Batal, Manali, Mandi, Bilaspur and Ambala.

The expedition was aimed to foster the spirit of nationalism and adventure among youth while maintaining contact with Indian Army veterans of the region. During their journey, the cyclists took the opportunity to engage themselves with the local community, learn about regional culture and spread awareness about the Indian Army. They also participated in various environmental conservation activities en route.

