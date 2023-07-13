18-yr-old student held for rape, murder in Punjab’s Patran

Two days after a Class 8 student was raped and murdered in Patran town of Patiala district, police arrested the accused, Gurpreet Singh Kaka, 18 on Thursday.

Accused had claimed on social media that he had committed the crime and was ending his life, but he only went into hiding (Representational Photo)

Patiala senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma said though the accused took to social media to announce that he had committed the crime on Tuesday and was ending his life, the cops took it as a challenge and cracked the case with his arrest at Sundar Basti in Patran.

The accused, a student of an industrial training institute, forcibly took the 15-year-old girl to a government school, which was locked due to the floods, raped and murdered her.

He took to social media platform Instagram to publicly confess his love for the girl and admitted that he had committed the crime and was going to commit suicide.

However, he went into hiding.

The SSP said that the accused was arrested and confessed to have committing the crime as the girl was spurning his advances for the past few months.

A case was registered under Sections 302 and 376A of the Indian Penal Code besides the juveniles Act.

