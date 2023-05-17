Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Armed miscreants attack 22-yr-old volleyball player, two held

Ludhiana: Armed miscreants attack 22-yr-old volleyball player, two held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2023 11:20 PM IST

The accused have been booked under Sections 307, 160, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act at the Dehlon police station

The local police have arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a 22-year-old volleyball player near Nangal village by a group of miscreants and recovered a revolver, four live cartridges and three empty shells from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kamaljeet Singh and Gursimran Singh of Jhammat village. (iStock)

The accused have been booked under sections 307(attempt to murder), 160(punishment for committing affray), 148(rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149(unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act at the Dehlon police station, police said on Wednesday.

Pardeep Singh, a volleyball player, was attacked by a group of miscreants near Nangal village bridge at around 9:30 pm on Monday. Police arrested two of the accused on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kamaljeet Singh and Gursimran Singh of Jhammat village. The other identified accused are Jagjeet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh of Kalaad village. Around 10 accused are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Pardeep, said that he along with his friend Harwinder was returning from Gopalpur village after playing volleyball when the incident happened. He said that when they reached near Nangal village bridge, he saw 8 to 10 people standing near the bridge.

He said that the miscreants intercepted them and started misbehaving with them. One of the accused pointed a revolver at him and shot a bullet that hit his arm. He said that his friend took him to a private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Station house officer, sub-inspector, Jaswinder Singh, said, “The fight between the two parties erupted on the spot and there is no past rivalry between them”.

He said that two of the accused have been arrested while their car has also been confiscated. The accused were produced in the court on Wednesday.

