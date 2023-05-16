Clash over lewd remarks: 2 arrested for stalking, assaulting women at Sukhna Lake

A day after four persons, including two women, received injuries in a clash that erupted after two men allegedly passed lewd comments at the women at one of the rear side stairs of the Sukhna Lake, the local police arrested both the accused on Monday. :A day after four persons, including two women, received injuries in a clash that erupted after two men allegedly passed lewd remarks at the women at one of the rear side stairs of the Sukhna Lake, the local police arrested both the accused on Monday. (Representational image)

The accused identified as Baljit and Sanjiv of Kaithal in Haryana were booked for sexual harassment, assault and stalking following the complaint of one of the women injured in the incident.

The police said Baljit and Sanjiv, who were allegedly consuming liquor sitting on the staircase there, allegedly passed lewd remarks when three women along with their two male friends reached one of the rear side stairs of the lake on Sunday.

After being confronted by the male friends of the women, the accused got into an altercation and assaulted the men.

When the women tried to intervene, two of them suffered minor injuries during the scuffle along with one of their male friends.

Police said Baljit, who takes cricket coaching from Chandigarh and resides in a rented accommodation in Sector 22, fell on the broken pieces of beer bottles during the scuffle and injured his back.

“The women along with their friends had gone to a club following which they reached the rear side of the lake where the two accused were already present. After the brawl, the injured were rushed to the GMSH-16. Baljit was referred to the PGI,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the women assaulted Baljit with beer bottles.

Both the accused have been booked under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 354D (stalking) of the IPC.