As cases surge, officials told to keep close watch on 4 Valley dists

Authorities in Kashmir are anticipating a spike in the cases of Covid-19, especially in four districts of the Valley in the coming days, including the summer capital Srinagar.

The deputy commissioners of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Kupwara, besides Kulgam, have been directed to take immediate steps, sources said.

J&K has been witnessing a steep rise in daily caseload, most of which are being reported from Kashmir, especially Srinagar, Baramulla and Budgam.

On Sunday, J&K had logged 573 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day addition after December 3.

Officials said at least nine lakh people have been vaccinated and efforts are underway to accelerate the drive in all 20 districts of the UT.

Officials say Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole, who chaired a meeting on March 30, had issued the directions while expressing a “serious concern” over the anticipated coronavirus cases in the four districts of the Valley. In the meeting, sources said that analysis of performance of the districts was also discussed. Anantnag conducted the minimum number of tests per million population followed by Kupwara, while Srinagar has the highest cases per million population, followed by Ganderbal.

“Many of the districts have tested less number of symptomatic cases during the week which include Kulgam, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara and Shopian,” a senior official has said. The official said that directions have been issued to vaccinate people who are engaged in the tourism sector.

“It was decided in the meeting that staff deputed on the Amarnath Yatra will be inoculated as well,” said an official.

In the meeting, special emphasis was laid on tracing and testing mechanisms. The divisional commissioner expressed satisfaction over the tracing, but asked to put more focus on contact-tracing. “Also, it was directed to notify new micro containment zones and 100% testing of all people within three days,” the official said.

It was observed that Baramulla has the highest fatality rate at 2%, followed by Kulgam (1.95%). J&K on Tuesday, meanwhile, logged 561 new cases taking the tally to 1, 34,015. With two fresh fatalities, the UT’s death toll reached 2,012.

The active case count reached 4,483, while recoveries hit 1, 27,520 (95.15%) as 230 patients recuperated.