As pre-monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time to clean road gullies

With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation (MC) is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending.

As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. These mainly include, fast vehicular roads (V-3), meandering shopping streets (V-4), sector circulation roads (V-5) and access roads to houses (V-6).

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra took a progress report from the superintending engineer, public health wing, in which he stated that the target date to complete the annual cleaning work of road gullies in various sectors/rehabilitation colonies/villages is July 7, 2022.

To meet the target date, more labour has been deployed. Also, 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted. The commissioner constituted 18 teams, comprising a sub-divisional engineer and junior engineer, to remain active in the field during monsoon.

Two control centres – one at Water Filling Station, Sector 15, Chandigarh, and the other at Manimajra Water Works-II have also been made operational round-the-clock for residents to lodge complaints of waterlogging. The control centre at Sector 15 can be reached at 0172-2540200 while that at Manimajra centre can be contacted on 0172-2738082.

Besides the telephone attendants, four teams of workers will be deployed on night duty, with effect from July 1, to handle the problem of water stagnation.