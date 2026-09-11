As part of highway expansion: Jammu MC, NHAI demolish dozen shops in Nai Basti area

The Jammu municipal corporation (JMC) along with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) demolished over a dozen shops in Nai Basti area of Satwari on Friday morning as part of the highway expansion project in Jammu city, triggering resentment among the shopkeepers who sought immediate rehabilitation.

The affected shopkeepers slammed the administration for hitting their livelihoods. (PTI)

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“The shop owners were informed in advance through proper notices,” said a NHAI official. While JCBs carried out the demolition, a strong posse of police and paramilitary personnel stood guard to the demolition drive.

The drive was undertaken after shopkeepers and other occupants vacated the premises following notices issued by the authorities. Nearly 20 shops were demolished in the Satwari area on Thursday, while 13 shops were demolished on Friday, according to locals.

However, the affected shopkeepers slammed the administration for hitting their livelihoods.

“Where is the humane approach? Before dismantling our shops, the administration should have rehabilitated us at an ideal place. It says that we will be rehabilitated and alloted shops at a new place within the next six months but who will feed our children for six months and who will pay their school fees,” asked Sanjay Gupta, one of the shopkeepers.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday night, several shopkeepers were seen salvaging their belongings from the shops that had to be dismantled on Friday morning. The power supply to the structures was already disconnected by the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday night, several shopkeepers were seen salvaging their belongings from the shops that had to be dismantled on Friday morning. The power supply to the structures was already disconnected by the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited. {{/usCountry}}

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Suresh Kumar, another shopkeeper, alleged that the administration was acting arbitrarily and said the demolition had caused serious hardship to the shopkeepers. “We are small shopkeepers who earn ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 a month. Now, will the government pay us this every month till the time we are rehabilitated and given shops at an alternate place,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, who visited the shopkeepers, slammed the Omar Abdullah-led government for dragging its feet over rehabilitation of the affected shopkeepers.

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“Everyone knows that we didn’t allow this demolition drive in the past two years. The matter had been escalated to the elected government and even the matter was taken to the cabinet but people know how much love NC government has for Jammu and its people,” Randhawa alleged.

The demolition is part of the administration’s ongoing infrastructure and highway expansion works in Jammu city.

Leader of the Opposition in legislative assembly and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma assured that the affected shopkeepers will be rehabilitated at the earliest. He, however, also slammed the NC government saying, “it would have been apt had these shopkeepers been rehabilitated first before dismantling their shops. It’s inhumane on the part of the government.”