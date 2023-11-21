As PGI injection mystery gets murkier, cops zero in on suspect

Six days after a patient admitted at the gynaecology ward of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s Nehru block was injected with an unknown substance; the case continues to get murkier with her husband accusing her family of trying to kill her and the latter levelling counter allegations on his family.

The police, meanwhile, claim to have zeroed in on the mystery woman who had escaped after administering the injection to Harmeet Kaur, 25, of Rajpura, who was admitted at the ward after she had delivered a baby. A cop, privy to the investigation, said that police have strong leads on her identity, who, as per their probe, is a paramedic working in the tricity.

“Initial investigation suggests, she was not a relative and was sent by those who wanted to eliminate Kaur,” the cop said indicating that it could be a case of contract killing. The incident had taken place on the night of November 14 and Kaur continues to be on the ventilator ever since.

Remained in hiding for a year due to threats: Husband

The woman’s husband, Gurvinder Singh, told the police that he suspects the involvement of her family members behind the incident, claiming that they had been against their marriage since the start and had also resorted to issuing threats.

Gurvinder said that he had known Harmeet since school days and had remained in a relationship for five years before they got married.

“We tried to get her family’s approval, but they were against it. They wanted Harmeet to marry someone else but she refused. After learning of our relationship, her kin tried to harm her. As it became clear to us that the family would never approve of our relationship, we decided to elope,” said Gurvinder.

He said that they got married in September 2022 following which they had to seek police protection for four months, fearing an attack from Harmeet’s family. He said that they continued to live at an undisclosed location till September 2023, after which they had to return home as his mother’s health started deteriorating.

“My in-laws have consistently threatened me and my family, indicating their intention to harm both me and my wife whenever an opportunity arises,” he claimed adding that his mother, who has now died, was also being threatened in the past.

The woman’s family, however, denied any role into the incident. Instead, they told the police, that they suspect that the husband and his family are behind it.

A cop, on the condition of anonymity, claimed that all angles are being proved into and no side has been given a clean chit so far.

Two probe teams were also dispatched to Rajpura, where both families reside. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur was not available for comments.

Non-functional CCTVs in ward hamper probe

Non-functional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the gynaecology ward have proved to be a major hurdle for the investigating team, which is now scanning through cameras put up in other parts of the hospital, but to no end.

A hospital official also confirmed that CCTV cameras in several parts of the campus have not been working since last month when a devastating fire broke out here.

Unusual odour of injection got woman’s sister-in-law suspicious

After the delivery on November 3, Harmeet Kaur, had to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as she developed some kidney problems. On November 13, as her condition started improving, she was shifted to the gynaecology ward on the third floor of Nehru Hospital, D Block.

Around 11 pm on November 14, while Harmeet was resting, an unidentified woman, appearing to be in her late 20s, entered the ward and told her sister-in-law Jatinder Kaur that she needed to administer an injection to Harmeet. While permitting the woman, Jatinder inquired about the injection and her name. Having already administered the injective, the woman, on being questioned, immediately left without disclosing her name. Alarmed, Jatinder alerted the police, alleging that the woman tried to kill Harmeet. On her complaint, police registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) at the Sector 11 police station against the woman.

Jatinder said she got suspicious due to distinctive odor of the injection. The woman pulled out two pre-filled injections from her jeans’ pocket, removed the cap from one, and injected it into the cannula on Harmeet’s left hand. When Jatinder continued to question her, the woman rushed out, saying that she would go bring the doctor. Jatinder followed her out and clicked her picture as by then the woman’s was acting more suspiciously and nervousness was writ large on her face. The woman somehow managed to flee from the spot, said Jatinder.

As per Jatinder, the woman was not wearing an apron, and had directly approached the bed. She also did not have any hospital card or patient history records. As per the hospital, they are yet to ascertain what was administered to Harmeet whose condition is stated to be critical.

“The matter is being investigated by the police as well as by the PGIMER authorities since the matter is under investigation, so it is difficult to say anything conclusive at this point in time,” said medical superintendent-cum-official spokesperson of PGI Prof Dr Vipin Kaushal.

