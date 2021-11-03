Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashu celebrates Diwali with Ludhiana MC sanitation workers

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu celebrating Diwali with sanitation workers of the Ludhiana MC on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:42 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Felicitating frontline workers, food, civil supplies and consumers affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu celebrated Diwali with municipal corporation (MC) sweepers and sewermen, at his office on Wednesday. The minister distributed gifts, including blankets and sweets, among over 800 employees. Mayor Balkar Sandhu and councillors from the west constituency were present on the occassion. Ashu also hit out at former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh who had resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and said, “The party appointed him CM twice. He was asked to step down as the government was not able to perform under his leadership. He should not have left the party, which gave him so many opportunities in the past.”

Narcotics, phones recovered from jail inmate

Ludhiana: An inmate of the Ludhiana central jail was booked after 74 intoxicant pills, 115 gm charas, 11 sachets of tobacco and two mobile phones were recovered from a tiffin box belonging to him. The recovery was made during a special checking on late Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Sukhjinder Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr, has been booked under Sections 20/22/29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Sections 42/45/52 A (1) of the Prison Act.

Industrialists’ bodies continue protest

Ludhiana Industrialists on Wednesday continued their indefinite protest against the Union government over rising prices of raw materials for the second day in a row outside the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) office on Gill Road. They are demanding the formation of a regulatory commission at the central level to bring down the prices.

