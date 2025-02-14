ASI among two in vigilance net for taking 40k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing anti-corruption drive on Thursday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Kaur, posted at EVS South, and her accomplice Harpreet Singh, a private person, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹40,000. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing anti-corruption drive on Thursday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Kaur, posted at EVS South, and her accomplice Harpreet Singh, a private person, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 40,000. (Representational image)

An official spokesperson of the state VB said both the accused have been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sikander Singh, a resident of Wazir Bhullar village, in tehsil Baba Bakala, Amritsar district.

He said the complainant has approached the VB and alleged in his complaint that the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹1,50,000 for favouring the complainant, his father and brother in a police case being investigated by the accused ASI. The accused had already taken ₹10,000 through Google Pay and had been demanding second instalment of bribe amounting to ₹40,000.

The spokesperson added that after verification of this complaint a VB team from Amritsar range laid a trap during which aforementioned accomplice of the ASI has been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from the complainant on her behalf in the presence of two official witnesses. Subsequently, the said accused ASI was also arrested in this case.

He added that in this regard a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at VB Police Station, Range Amritsar. The accused would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigation into this case was under progress.