Suspended ASI booked for accepting bribe

Four days after an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at Sudhar Police station was suspended for allegedly accepting bribe, an FIR was lodged against him on Wednesday in connection with the case. The FIR was lodged following the statement of auto driver Pritpal Singh of Halwara. (HT illustration)

The FIR was lodged following the statement of auto driver Pritpal Singh of Halwara.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains had already suspended the ASI Gurmeet Singh on Saturday for allegedly accepting bribe from the three-wheeler driver to help him in taking possession of the vehicle.

The complainant stated that he has a video of the ASI accepting the bribe and other evidence against him.

According to Pritpal, he had sold his auto-rickshaw to a man Amrit of Sudhar around two years ago. The buyer had issued him a cheque of ₹50,000 which was dishonored by the bank for insufficient funds in his account.

After realising that he had been duped, Pritpal had lodged a complaint with Sudhar police, but to no avail.

Pritpal added that a couple of days ago, he found his auto-rickshaw running on the streets in Halwara. He stopped the auto-rickshaw driver and found that the man had further sold the vehicle.

He along with the auto driver and the vehicle reached Sudhar police station and met ASI Gurmeet, who demanded ₹2,500 as bribe for helping him in getting possession of the vehicle, which he claimed to had paid. Later, the ASI demanded ₹2,500 more.

Pritpal discussed the matter with a social worker who then planned the sting operation and held the ASI red-handed.

After the matter reached senior officials of the Ludhiana Rural police, the SSP suspended the ASI and ordered a probe in the matter.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at Sudhar Police station, said that an FIR under sections 7 (B), 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against the ASI. The accused is yet to be arrested.

