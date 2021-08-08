Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASIs’ killing in Ludhiana: Two held for sheltering shooters get clean chit
chandigarh news

ASIs’ killing in Ludhiana: Two held for sheltering shooters get clean chit

Police say duo was nabbed after two cops were shot dead in Ludhiana’s Jagraon on May 15, but their involvement was not established
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:28 AM IST
(HT)

A man and a woman, arrested for providing shelter to the accused who shot dead two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in Jagraon on May 15, have been let off by the police.

According to investigators, Harcharan Singh of Gwalior and Ramandeep Kaur of Dhalleke village, Moga, were given a clean chit after no strong evidence was found regarding their involvement in the crime.

Police had earlier suspected that the duo had provided shelter to the shooters, Darshan Singh and Balwinder Singh, alias Babbi, at Harcharan’s house.

The shooters were associates of gangster Jaipal Bhullar who was gunned down by the West Bengal police in Kolkata in June.

During questioning, Harcharan had claimed that he was not aware about the fact that the accused were wanted by the police for the murder of the two ASIs. He had only allowed them to stay at his house following a friend’s request.

Ramandeep is the wife of Gurpreet Singh, who owned the truck that was recovered from Darshan and Balwinder following their arrest.

Gurpreet had bought the truck in partnership with one of the accused, but later sold the truck to the accused.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Jatinderjit Singh said Gurpreet’s role was still under scanner, but his wife and Harcharan were released.

Jaipal Bhullar, along with his accomplices, had gunned down ASI Bhagwan Singh and ASI Dalwinderjit Singh of the CIA staff in New Grain Market of Jagraon on May 15. Jaipal and his accomplice, Jaspreet Singh, were killed in an encounter in Kolkata on June 9, while two other shooters, Darshan and Balwinder, were arrested two weeks after the shooting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP