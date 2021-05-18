Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Aspiring teachers gherao Punjab school education minister’s residence in Sangrur
Aspiring teachers gherao Punjab school education minister’s residence in Sangrur

The aspiring teachers ended their protest after a written assurance of a panel meeting with the education minister Vijay Inder Singla on May 24 at Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Aspiring teachers protesting outside education minister Vijay Inder Singla’s house in Sangrur on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Members of the ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union gheraoed the residence of Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla and broke barricades when they did not receive assurance of a panel meeting with the minister on Monday.

Earlier, they had assembled outside the deputy commissioner’s office where their indefinite protest has been going on since January 4. They also held a march from the DC office to the minister’s residence.

The aspiring teachers ended their protest after a written assurance of a panel meeting with the education minister on May 24 at Chandigarh.

Sandeep Sama, senior vice-president of the union, said that their two members have been protesting in Patiala for the past 58 days. “However, the government is not paying heed,” he added.

Sama said the government announced 2,364 posts for ETT, but the education department was considering BEd candidates for these vacancies. The protesters demanded that 10,000 more vacancies for ETT-qualified teachers be advertised and only qualified candidates from the category should be considered for these posts.

