Assailants opened fir at sweet shop in Haryana’s Rohtak, demand 1 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 08, 2024 08:48 AM IST

The shop owner Sunil Kumar said that five to six unidentified assailants came in a black Scorpio opened fire at his shop and threw a slip in which they asked for the amount of ₹1 crore, and in case of noncompliance, threatened to kill him

Unidentified assailants fired gunshots at a sweet shop in Rohtak’s Sampla on Wednesday morning and demanded extortion of 1 crore from the shop owner.

Sampla police station house officer (SHO) Sulender said they have booked unidentified assailants for extortion and various sections of the Arms Act and launched a manhunt to arrest them. (HT Photo)
Sampla police station house officer (SHO) Sulender said they have booked unidentified assailants for extortion and various sections of the Arms Act and launched a manhunt to arrest them. (HT Photo)

The shop owner Sunil Kumar said that five to six unidentified assailants came in a black Mahindra Scorpio opened fire at his shop and threw a slip in which they asked for the amount of 1 crore, and in case of noncompliance, threatened to kill him.

“On the slip, the assailants mentioned the name of Bhau and Aman Bhaiswal gang,” the shopkeeper added.

The assailants of the Bhau gang had fired shots at an eatery shop in Sonepat’s Gohana on January 1 in which a milkman was injured and they had demanded an extortion of 2 crore.

So far eight assailants have been arrested by the Sonepat police in that case.

Sampla police station house officer (SHO) Sulender said they have booked unidentified assailants for extortion and various sections of the Arms Act and launched a manhunt to arrest them.

“Five teams have been formed to arrest the assailants. They had covered their faces and we are checking CCTV footage to identify them. The shopkeeper has no rivalry with anyone,” the SHO added.

