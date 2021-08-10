Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Assailants out to kidnap Ludhiana man pick up brother instead
chandigarh news

Assailants out to kidnap Ludhiana man pick up brother instead

Realise gaffe after removing his face mask, throw him out of moving car in Ludhiana’s Kanija village; later issue threat to victim’s brother, the original target
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Assailants out to kidnap Ludhiana man pick up brother instead

A group of assailants attacked a 25-year-old man and kidnapped him in a car only to realise they had picked up the target’s brother.

On removing the mask of the victim, Jatin Rajbar, the accused realised they had the wrong man and threw him out of their moving car, before fleeing.

A resident of Dev Vihar, Kanija village, Jatin said when he returned home from work on Monday he was shocked to see some people pelting his house with stones.

When he confronted them, the group of around 15 men started assaulting him with iron rods, fracturing his arm. Some of the men forced him into a car and drove off, but threw him out a while later after finding out that he wasn’t the man they were looking for, but his brother.

Soon after, the accused issued threats to his brother Roshan Kumar via a phone call. Jatin told the police that the assailants and his brother had a scuffle around five months back and they were still holding a grudge.

Following his complaint, the Meharban police lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code against one Rahul and his unidentified accomplices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP