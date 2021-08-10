Assailants out to kidnap Ludhiana man pick up brother instead

A group of assailants attacked a 25-year-old man and kidnapped him in a car only to realise they had picked up the target’s brother.

On removing the mask of the victim, Jatin Rajbar, the accused realised they had the wrong man and threw him out of their moving car, before fleeing.

A resident of Dev Vihar, Kanija village, Jatin said when he returned home from work on Monday he was shocked to see some people pelting his house with stones.

When he confronted them, the group of around 15 men started assaulting him with iron rods, fracturing his arm. Some of the men forced him into a car and drove off, but threw him out a while later after finding out that he wasn’t the man they were looking for, but his brother.

Soon after, the accused issued threats to his brother Roshan Kumar via a phone call. Jatin told the police that the assailants and his brother had a scuffle around five months back and they were still holding a grudge.

Following his complaint, the Meharban police lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code against one Rahul and his unidentified accomplices.