Assault on ASI: Kin of arrested mother-son duo attempts to free them in Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed at the Daba police station on Sunday night when relatives of a woman and her son, who were arrested for assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), caused commotion and attempted jailbreak to free the duo from the lockup.

The police was forced to use force to disperse the agitated group.

According to sub inspector Kulbir Singh, the station house officer (SHO) at Daba police station, said the mother-son duo, identified as Sunita and Arman Soni, had engaged in a heated argument with a neighbour in New Azad Nagar on December 22. The situation further escalated as the accused pelted stones and bricks at their neighbours. When a PCR motorcycle squad reached there, the woman and her son began misbehaving with them.

The SHO informed that the accused assaulted ASI Abinash Rai and also vandalised the motorcycle belonging to the PCR squad. Consequently, the police apprehended both the accused, and filed an FIR against them.

Soni was arrested after the incident, while his mother escaped. However, on Sunday, Sunita surrendered at the Daba police station. She was placed in a room under the supervision of female police officers. However, chaos erupted when her relatives arrived at the station, demanding her release and attempting to facilitate her escape from the lockup.

The SHO added that they have detained two individuals, identified as Dalip Singh and his wife, who are relatives of Sunita. The police have reported the incident to senior officials, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.