Assocham to hold samwaad with MSMEs in Haryana on May 21

Non-governmental trade association Assocham will kick off a micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) samwaad (dialogue) in Haryana on May 21. The series will subsequently be held in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Union minister of state for MSMEs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala will address the Haryana samwaad virtually in view of the Covid protocol.

The series is an attempt to channelise all MSMEs of the North towards productive growth as only such enterprises have the potential to get the country’s pandemic-hit economy back on track, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) said in a release on Wednesday.

Assocham president Vineet Agarwal said a report on the roadmap to aatmanirbhar Haryana will also be launched. “MSMEs can play a vital role in making India self-reliant,” he said. “Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to make India aatmanirbhar, Assocham has started this MSME samwaad series in the northern states as we believe that MSMEs can play a vital role in making India a $5 trillion economy.”

Assocham secretary general Deepak Sood said the series will provide a platform to MSMEs to discuss their plans, innovations and problems. The samwaad will be followed by an awards function. The awards will be finalised by the jury and announced on the digital platform during the event.

Vijay Sharma, the chairman of Assocham Haryana Development Council, said the state has emerged as a hub for MSMEs in the past decade.