At 1.24 lakh, Pong wetland sees fewer winged guests this winter

The Pong Dam wetland, nestled in the picturesque Kangra valley of Himachal Pradesh, has witnessed a decline in the bird numbers this time, with over 1.24 lakh waterfowl flocking the wetland, compared to 1.53 lakh last winter. The waterbird census at Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded 115 species. (HT)

The number of flagship species, bar-headed geese, has also seen a sharp decline this year. Experts have attributed the decline to prolonged dry spell and changing weather patterns. As many as 1,24,344 water-dependent birds of 115 species were recorded this year, reveals the annual count which was conducted on Sunday. These comprise migratory, resident and other associated wetland species. Officials said that a major share of the population was migratory birds.

The Annual Water Bird Census 2026 at Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary was conducted on Sunday with the active participation of officials and field staff of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, along with support from WII, trained bird watchers and local volunteers.

The lake, a designated Ramsar site, has become an ideal destination for wintering migratory birds from the Trans-Himalayan region, Tibet, Central Asia, Russia and Siberia. Last year’s bird count (1.53 lakh), which had significantly increased from 83,555 birds counted in 2024, remains the highest count ever recorded in the history of the annual bird census at Pong which began in 2004.

Bar-headed geese decline in number

Bar-headed Geese accounted for 62,293 individuals, showing a decline from 90,959 recorded last year, which was their highest-ever count at Pong. The elegant-shaped bird descends at the Pong wetland in large numbers starting from October and stays here till March.

Saroj Bhai Patel, conservator of forests (wildlife), Dharamshala, said, “The less number of migratory birds may be because of the prolonged dry spell in winter season and the delayed snowfall. Himachal received snowfall late January. There was no rainfall for a long time, which is otherwise critical for new grass sprouts. However, of late we are seeing an increase in the number of birds arriving in Pong Wetland post recent snowfall spells.”

“The sanctuary continues to serve as a critical wintering ground for migratory birds arriving from Central Asia, Tibet, Siberia, Russia, and the Trans-Himalayan region. During the census, large congregations were observed in shallow water zones, exposed mudflats and agricultural fringes around the lake. The availability of suitable feeding habitats and relatively stable ecological conditions contributed to healthy bird presence during the census period,” he added.

Notably, the number of Eurasian Coot has increased this year with 12,118 counted individuals, compared to 10,785 recorded last year. Similarly, the number of Northern Pintail this year is 11,928, up from last year’s count of 8,053.

Notably, between 2011 and 2024, the bird count at Pong Dam wetland never crossed the 1.35 lakh mark. In 2023, over 1.17 lakh birds were recorded at the Pong Dam wetland. However, the count dropped below 1 lakh in 2024, with only 83,555 birds observed. In 2022, the bird count stood at 1.10 lakh, while in 2021, it was 1.08 lakh. Between 2018 and 2023, the bird population at the wetland fluctuated between 1.08 lakh and 1.17 lakh.