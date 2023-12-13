At 1.87 lakh traffic challans, Ludhiana already ahead of 2022 figure

Traffic police have issued over 1.87 lakh challans in the 11 months of 2023, a figure that has already surpassed the number from a year ago when fines has been issued to around 1.64 lakh violators.

According to the police record, in 2022, as many as 1,64,048 challans had been issued in the 12-month period. The data for January 1 to November 30, 2023, however, showed a significant increase in challans at 1,87,613 challans from.

Traffic police have issued a maximum 46,139 challans for wrongful parking, which accounts for 25% of the total challans. In contrast, police had issued only 38,698 challans for wrongful parking in 2022.

Riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet and unauthorised number plates contributed with second and third-most number of challns. In an interesting finding, police in 2023 issued 35,815 challans to violators for riding a two-wheeler sans helmet, down from the 2022 figure of 40,929.

In 2023, the police issued 15,228 challans for unauthorised number plates, while the number was 10,785 in 2022.

It comes in the backdrop of traffic police having initiated a drive against the violators who had not installed high security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles this year.

Addressing the findings, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said the police have already initiated an awareness drive to educate people about the traffic rules.

Besides, he said, the traffic police have also issued 1,320 challans for drunken driving, 3,703 challans for using mobile phone while driving and 3,233 challans for jumping traffic signals. The ACP added that the drive against the violators will be continued.

This year, the city’s traffic police personnel have also been armed with 30 handheld point of sale (POS) machines to issue challans.

