At 184.4 mm, Chandigarh recorded 32% rain deficit in July

The city received 184.4 mm rainfall in July, 32% below the average of 273.2 mm for the month, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have revealed. This was due to weak Eastern disturbances and other meteorological conditions, they said. Visitors enjoying the breeze at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While the Sector 39 observatory recorded 211.8 mm rain through the month, the Airport observatory recorded 207.5 mm. The highest single-day rainfall of 39.2 mm was recorded on the intervening night of July 30 and 31.

Last year too, the city had received below average rainfall at 178.4 mm — 35% below normal.

Despite the deficit, IMD has forecasted a near-normal monsoon this year, with high chances of rain in the first week of August. Met officials have also issued a yellow alert for the week, predicting heavy rain in isolated parts.

Notwithstanding the rain deficit, the maximum temperature remained average through July. The highest maximum temperature recorded was 36.9°C on July 27, the lowest “high” in the past 12 years. The average maximum temperature was 33.5°C, lower than last year’s 35.8°C — the highest in a decade. The lowest minimum temperature this July was 24.3°C, on July 10, but well above the 10-year low of 21.8°C in 2020.

In the last 10 years, the city has recorded surplus July rain only on three occasions – 321.4 mm in 2019, 463.1 mm in 2022 and 760.7 mm in 2023.

IMD’s Chandigarh centre director Surender Paul explained that the rain deficit this month was due to the weak eastern disturbances originating from the Bay of Bengal, which affect the tricity and nearby lower foothill regions such as Roopnagar.

“But the overall monsoon conditions appear to be favourable. Residents can expect intermittent rain throughout August,” he added.