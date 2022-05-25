Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / At 29.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest day in two months, hotter days ahead
chandigarh news

At 29.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest day in two months, hotter days ahead

After 14.9 mm rain between Sunday night and Monday, another 1.4 mm rain was recorded in Chandigarh on Tuesday, which caused the mercury to dip further
Visitors enjoying the rainy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In further relief from the scorching heat, the city’s maximum temperature dropped from 30.7°C on Monday to 29.6°C on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in over two months, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After 14.9 mm rain between Sunday night and Monday, another 1.4 mm rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday, which caused the mercury to dip further. However, clear weather is likely to return from Wednesday and maximum temperature will once again go up to 40°C by the weekend.

At 29.6°C, Tuesday’s maximum temperature was 8.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 29.5°C on March 12.

However, it was still not lower than that recorded on May’s coldest day last year. In 2021, the lowest that the maximum temperature had gone in the month was 27.4°C on May 20. The year before, it had gone down to 29.7°C on May 11.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A slow-moving Western Disturbance was active in the region and kept the temperature low. It is likely to leave by Wednesday, following which the temperatures will rise again. Although not immediately, but by the weekend, the day temperature can go back to around 40°C.”

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went up slightly from 19.1°C on Monday to 20°C on Tuesday, but was still 3.3 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 22°C.

