At 5.4°C, Chandigarh shivers on coldest night of season so far

After hovering around 8 to 9°C for the past few days, the minimum temperature plunged to 5.4°C on Thursday, making it the coldest December night of the season so far, Met officials said.

The mercury meter is set to dip further by 2 to 3°C in the coming days.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Earlier a feeble western disturbance had kept the area relatively warm but now it has started getting colder. Minimum temperature will drop by 2-3 degrees now and there is a chance of cold wave conditions in the city on December 18 and 19.”

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is below 10°C and goes over 4.5 degrees below normal. On Thursday, it was 1.2 degrees below normal.

Some relief can be expected in about a week’s time. A stronger Western disturbance is likely to affect the city on December 24 and 25, bringing light rain to the city. Foggy conditions will continue especially at night and visibility is likely to fall down to 1 kms due to moderate fog.

Maximum temperature fell down from 21.2 degrees on Wednesday to 20.4 degrees on Thursday. In the next three days maximum temperature will remain around 19 degrees.