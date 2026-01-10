At -6 deg C, Srinagar sees coldest night of season

Parts of the Dal Lake in Srinagar were frozen on Friday as the city experienced the coldest night of the winter with Srinagar recording seasons coldest night with mercury dropping to -6 degree Celsius, which is around 1.9 degrees below normal temperature. A man walks along a frost-covered area near the Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

However day temperature was recorded at 10.8 degree Celsius, around 4.2 degrees above the normal temperature.

The MeT has said the cold wave will continue through out the Valley for next couple of days, adding that on Friday, the temperature settled several degrees below the freezing point across the Kashmir valley.

The cold wave has resulted in freezing waterbodies, water tapes and pipes. “We saw first time at many place the Dal lake had frozen today. The entire Valley is under cold wave due to clear skies during night,” said Shabir Ahmad, a houseboat owner. Srinagar city and other towns is yet to receive seasons first major snowfall. Though weak Western Disturbances during last week of December resulted in snowfall in upper reaches and tourists spots of Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam.

Shopian in south Kashmir recorded -7.7 degree Celsius during the night. Ski resort of Gulmarg which is covered with snow recorded -7.2 degrees during the night, however day temperature was recorded at 3.8 around 3.1 degree above normal temperature. Pahalgam recorded -7.6 during night and 7.8 degrees day temperature.

Winter capital Jammu recorded 15.9 degree Celsius.

MeT has predicted further drop in night temperature across Kashmir for next two days. “After two days there could be slight improvement in the night temperature,” said a MeT official.

Drass is Ladakh was the coldest place as the night temperature was recorded at minus 24.6 degree Celsius. Leh and Kargil recorded minus 14.4 and 13.2 degree Celsius.

Dry weather to continue in HP, mercury likely to rise

Dharamshala As dry weather is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, maximum temperatures are expected to rise in many parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather in the hill state till January 15. It said that maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius over many parts of the state during the next 4–5 days, while no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by about 2–4 degrees Celsius during the subsequent 3–4 days.

Himachal’s higher reaches continue to experience colder nights. On Friday, Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at -10.8 degrees Celsius, followed closely by -8.4 degrees Celsius in Tabo.

During the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures were below normal by 2–6 degrees Celsius at many stations, while they were normal to near normal at a few stations. They remained in the range of minus 11 to 0 degrees Celsius in high hills, minus 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in mid hills, and 0 to 7 degrees Celsius in the plains of the state.

However, maximum temperatures were normal or near normal at many stations, while they were above normal by 2–6 degrees Celsius at a few stations.

The weather office also said that a severe cold wave was observed in Mandi, Kangra, Berthin and Hamirpur, while a cold wave was observed in Bilaspur, Palampur and Neri. Dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, while shallow fog was reported in Una and Mandi.

The weather office has sounded an alert for dense fog in several districts of the state till January 13.