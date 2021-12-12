Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 7.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest night of season so far
At 7.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest night of season so far

While the temperature will remain along similar lines over the next three to four days, a drop can be expected in Chandigarh later
The maximum temperature in Chandigarh also went down from 24.1°C on Saturday to 23.1°C. (HT File)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 02:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city’s minimum temperature dropped from 9.4°C on Friday to 7.6°C on Saturday, the lowest it has gone so far this season, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the temperature will remain along similar lines over the next three to four days, a drop can be expected later.

IMD officials said, “With snowfall in hilly areas around Chandigarh and clear skies in the night, the minimum temperature had dropped. Due to a weak western disturbance, it will stay around similar lines in the next few days.”

At 7.6°C, the minimum temperature is still one degree above normal.

The maximum temperature also went down from 24.1°C on Saturday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 22°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 8°C.

Sunday, December 12, 2021
