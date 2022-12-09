At 7.8°C, Chandigarh logs coldest night of the season so far

After sunny weather in the day, residents felt the chill at night, as the minimum temperature dropped from 10.2°C on Wednesday to 7.8°C on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), even at 7.8°C, the minimum temperature was still 1.3 degrees above normal.

However, IMD officials said, with an incoming Western Disturbance (WD), a slight increase in the night temperature can be expected in the coming days.

It can rise by 1-2°C, as cloudy weather is expected due to the WD. But the maximum temperature may drop during the day. Snowfall in the adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh due to the WD will also bring in cool winds.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 23.8°C on Wednesday to 24.7°C on Thursday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 8°C.

Air quality continues to remain ‘poor’

Air quality worsened in more parts of the city on Thursday. At the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQM) in Sector 53, the average AQI of the past 24 hours, measured at 7 pm, was 234, which is considered poor.

At 208, it was in the poor category even at the Sector-22 station, but moderate (104) at the Sector-25 station.

An AQI between 200 and 300, can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. When it’s between 100 and 200, it can cause discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases.