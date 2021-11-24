Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 90 a kilo, tomato price hits all-time high in Chandigarh apni mandis
chandigarh news

At 90 a kilo, tomato price hits all-time high in Chandigarh apni mandis

The key kitchen ingredient priced around ₹60 per kg in October end has already seen 50% price hike since and is available at ₹90 per kg at the apni mandis of Chandigarh
This is the highest tomato price in recent years in Chandigarh, mandi officials said. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 01:26 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Even as the rates of most vegetables in the city have gone down since the slash in the fuel prices, there is no let up in the soaring tomato prices. The key kitchen ingredient priced around 60 per kg in October end has already seen 50% price hike since and is available at 90 per kg at the apni mandis of the city. This is the highest tomato price in recent years, mandi officials said.

Mandi supervisor with the Punjab Mandi Board Satbir Singh said, “While the price of tomato had gone up to 70-80 per kg in previous years, it never touched 90 per kg in the mandis. The apni mandi rate is still on the lower side as vendors are selling at as high as 120 per kg.” At the Sector 26 wholesale mandi, the tomato price is between 70-80 per kg.

On the high price, Singh said, “There is a shortage of supply. We are getting tomatoes only from Himachal Pradesh where the production got hit due to erratic weather at the end of the monsoons. We are not getting tomatoes from Punjab yet and it will take around two to three weeks. After that a significant drop in prices can be expected.”

RELATED STORIES

The price of other vegetables, meanwhile, has stabilised. Staple vegetables like onion that was being sold for 40 per kg two weeks ago is now available for 35 per kg. The price of potato too has come down from 25 per kg to 20.

Price of some other vegetables has fallen significantly which officials attributed to cut in fuel prices. Capsicum which was selling for 120 per kg at the start of the month is now available for 60 per kg. Cauliflower’s price too has come down from 70 per kg to 40. The prices are expected to stay on the lower side in the coming days, officials said.

Box

Tomato price surge

October 12: 50 per kg

October 26: 60 per kg

November 9: 70 per kg

November 20: 80 per kg

November 23: 90 per kg

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP