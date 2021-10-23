Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 95.33/litre, diesel price reaches all-time high in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

At 95.33/litre, diesel price reaches all-time high in Chandigarh

This is for the first time that the price of diesel in Chandigarh has soared past ₹95 per litre, increasing by almost ₹3 per litre over the past two weeks.
On Thursday, the price of diesel in Chandigarh was at 94.99 per litre. (Bloomberg)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 03:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Almost two weeks after the petrol price crossed the 100-mark in city, the rate of diesel reached an all-time high of 95.33 per litre on Friday. This is for the first time that the price of diesel in Chandigarh has soared past 95 per litre, increasing by almost 3 per litre over the past two weeks. On Thursday, the price of diesel was at 94.99 per litre.

Petrol prices too have been on a continuous rise, going from 100.24 on October 10 to 102.88 per litre on Friday. In the tricity, Mohali has the highest fuel rates with diesel priced at 98.77 per litre and petrol at 108.97 per litre. In Panchkula, the price of diesel is 96.15 per litre while that of petrol is 104.26 per litre.

Both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been organising protests ever since the price of petrol touched 100 per litre in Chandigarh. The prices have gone up as the global price of crude oil has gone up, but petrol pump owners point out how the prices continued to stay high even when the crude oil prices had dipped a few months ago, before surging again.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP