At 95.33/litre, diesel price reaches all-time high in Chandigarh

Almost two weeks after the petrol price crossed the ₹100-mark in city, the rate of diesel reached an all-time high of ₹95.33 per litre on Friday. This is for the first time that the price of diesel in Chandigarh has soared past ₹95 per litre, increasing by almost ₹3 per litre over the past two weeks. On Thursday, the price of diesel was at ₹94.99 per litre.

Petrol prices too have been on a continuous rise, going from ₹100.24 on October 10 to ₹102.88 per litre on Friday. In the tricity, Mohali has the highest fuel rates with diesel priced at ₹98.77 per litre and petrol at ₹108.97 per litre. In Panchkula, the price of diesel is ₹96.15 per litre while that of petrol is ₹104.26 per litre.

Both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been organising protests ever since the price of petrol touched ₹100 per litre in Chandigarh. The prices have gone up as the global price of crude oil has gone up, but petrol pump owners point out how the prices continued to stay high even when the crude oil prices had dipped a few months ago, before surging again.

