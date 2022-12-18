At least 16 injured in pile-ups in Haryana due to fog

At least 16 people sustained injuries in multi-vehicle collisions at four places on NH-44 near Karnal and on NH-344 at Aurangabad village of Yamunanagar on Sunday.

As per the police, the Karnal collisions took place at Kutail and Madhuban due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, leaving around 30 vehicles, including two Haryana Roadway buses, damaged.

The police had to struggle to maintain the movement of traffic.

Most of the injured have been discharged after first aid.

North Haryana region is witnessing season’s first spell of fog during day hours, which has dropped the visibility significantly.

Yamunanagar Sadar station house officer Dinesh said after getting information about collision, several teams were rushed to the spot on Panchkula-Roorkee highway.

“Four commuters received minor injuries and were discharged. There are a few others who were taken to private health centres and we are trying to know their condition,” he added.