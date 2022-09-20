Atal Apartments scheme: 3 months after draw of lots, allottees still awaiting Punjab govt’s final nod

Even three months after the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) conducted draw of lots under Atal Apartments scheme wherein 576 flats have to be constructed in Shaheed Karnail Singh nagar, the allottees are still awaiting final allotment letters — the file for which is pending with the state government.

While the authorities have appealed to the allottees to remain patient, the latter group have been frequent trips to the trust office looking for an update.

The draw of lots was conducted on June 16 and LIT had allotted 487 flats. The officials said against 240 middle-income group (MIG) flats, the trust had only received 151 valid applications and the flats were allotted to all the applicants and the remaining 89 flats will be allotted in the coming time after following the required process. All 336 high-income group (HIG) flats were allotted.

As per the norms, the authorities have to send a resolution regarding the proceedings of draw of lots for getting final approval and only after that, the department can move forward with the project. The same approval is still pending.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the LIT has been under the scanner of the vigilance department in the recent past and a number of former officials have been booked or arrested in the case of alleged wrongful allotment of plots in the past. The official said the same has also affected the work.

The Atal apartments scheme has already been hanging fire for over a decade, the official added.

The allottees, meanwhile, fear that the state government might cancel the draw of lot proceedings or take some undesirable decision given LIT’s recent record.

Allottees press for action

An allottee, a resident of Rajguru Nagar who did not wish to be named, said the authorities had earlier delayed the draw of lots, which was initially scheduled to be held in the month of December and the project was now being further delayed as the state government has not approved the proceedings.

The allottees have already submitted ₹2.4 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh as earnest money for HIG and MIG flats respectively, with the funds now being stuck with the government. The proceedings should be approved at the earliest and authorities should move forward with the project, the allottee said.

Efforts being made to expedite process: LIT exec

LIT executive officer Rajesh Kumar, meanwhile, reiterated that the resolution to get the final nod for the proceedings of draw of lot was pending with the state government, adding that the matter is in the knowledge of higher authorities and efforts are being made to expedite the process.

The Atal apartment scheme has been launched for the third time in the last one decade. The scheme was initially launched in 2011 when the then local bodies minister Tikshan Sood laid the foundation stone for the project wherein construction of 450 flats was proposed.

The self-financed housing project will come up at 8.8 acres of land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal road.