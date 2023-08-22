News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man loses cash to miscreants minutes after withdrawing from ATM

Man loses cash to miscreants minutes after withdrawing from ATM

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 22, 2023 11:20 PM IST

The complainant, Gurdeep Singh, lodged a complaint with the police after which the Sadar police booked unidentified persons

Minutes after withdrawing cash from an ATM, a Begoana village resident lost the money to snatchers, who were following him.

Gurdeep said that the incident occurred at around 10am when he was returning home on his motorcycle after withdrawing cash from an ATM. (iStock)
Gurdeep said that the incident occurred at around 10am when he was returning home on his motorcycle after withdrawing cash from an ATM. (iStock)

The complainant, Gurdeep Singh, lodged a complaint with the police after which the Sadar police booked unidentified persons.

Gurdeep said that the incident occurred at around 10am when he was returning home on his motorcycle after withdrawing cash from an ATM in Bulara village, located few meters away from his residence.

Soon after he came out after withdrawing the cash, four miscreants came there in a car and intercepted his way. The accused assaulted him and robbed him of ‎8,000 and a mobile phone.

A case under section 379B, 34 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused at Sadar police station.

In another incident, two miscreants targeted a driver in Sherpur Kalan and snatched his mobile phone after threatening him at knife point. The Moti Nagar police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out