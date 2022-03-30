‘Attack’ on Delhi CM’s house by BJP activists in police presence cowardly act: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the “attack” on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house in the national capital in police presence is a cowardly act, which shows that the BJP is afraid of only the AAP and its national convener.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia earlier in the day alleged that activists of the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, attacked and damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwal’s residence in New Delhi during a protest.

Reacting to the incident, Mann in a tweet alleged that the frustration of the BJP is clearly visible after the crushing defeat in the Punjab assembly elections at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“The attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house in the presence of police is a cowardly act. Now, it is clear that the BJP is afraid of only the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal,” Mann said in a tweet.

Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said: “The rulers of the country are scared. CM @ArvindKejriwal’s HOUSE ATTACKED BY BJP GOONS! #BJPKeGunde broke CCTV cameras, security barriers & boom barriers at Delhi CM’s House, all in the presence of Delhi Police,” Hayer tweeted.

In another tweet, Hayer said, “Punjab’s victory has made it clear that the country’s next PM will be @ArvindKejriwal. This is why the BJP is scared,” Hayer tweeted in Hindi.

Punjab tourism and culture minister Harjot Singh Bains said how can a chief minister’s residence that too one like Arvind Kejriwal’s be “attacked by goons in presence of the Delhi Police”.

BJYM wants Kejriwal’s apology for mocking Kashmiri Pandits

Activists of the BJYM led by its president Tejasvi Surya staged a protest at Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi, demanding his apology for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits.

In a tweet, Sisodia claimed: “The goons of the BJP resorted to vandalism at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house. BJP’s police instead of stopping them took them to the gate of the house.”

Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain also alleged that the “attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel”.

BJYM national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said the workers and leaders of the organisation staged a protest near Kejriwal’s residence but did not resort to vandalism. The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a word of wars over The Kashmir Files movie, with Kejriwal recently attacking the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly over it.