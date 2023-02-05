Attari horror: Woman tourist falls off auto as 2 men snatch purse, dies

A 28-year-old woman tourist died after falling from auto-rickshaw as two unidentified bike-borne men snatched her purse near the Attari border, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman, identified as Ganga of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, along with her friend Atul Kumar was returning to Amritsar after watching Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari border, police said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 379-B (theft by force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against two unidentified persons at Gharinda police station on Atul’s complaint.

“We had come to Attari to see the ceremony. Around 5.45 pm, we boarded an autorickshaw. After five minutes, two unknown persons came from behind on a bike and snatched my friend’s purse. She fell from the moving auto and the snatchers sped away,” Atul said in his complaint.

“With the help of passers-by, we rushed her to a nearby private hospital from where she was shifted to Amritsar. The doctors there declared her brought dead,” he added.

Gharinda station house officer (SHO) Harpal Singh said the teams have been formed to identify and nab the accused. Members of Janwadi Istri Sabha, a women’s body attached to a farmer union, held a protest outside the Attari bus stand and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. Kawaljit Kaur, Sabha’s Amritsar president, alleged that the snatchers were having a free run in the area and the police have not been able to curb the menace.

