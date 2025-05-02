Attari-Wagah border: Pak shuts its gates, around 3 dozen of its nationals stranded on Indian side

Nearly three dozen Pakistan nationals were left stranded on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border as Pakistan sealed its gates for citizen transit on Thursday. ‘NOBODY’S CHILDREN’: Stranded Pakistan nationals wait on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border after the neighbouring country sealed its gates for citizen transit on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

While India had earlier decided to close its borders on April 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs modified the order and decided to keep its border open till further orders, in a relief of Pakistan nationals.

“It is now ordered that Pakistani nationals may be allowed to exit India to go into Pakistan from the ICP at Attari till further orders, with due clearance,” the latest order said.

Among those stranded was an eight-months pregnant woman, Rova, a native of Karachi who got married to a Delhi resident three years ago. While her husband Mohammad Talib expressed concerns about the implications on her health, Rova faces another dilemma. Her toddler son is an Indian national while she is no longer allowed to stay here as she holds a Pakistan passport. “My son is suffering from high fever. How can I leave my sick child behind. I should either be allowed to take my child with me or stay back in India,” said Rova who is due for a delivery next month.

Two other Indian nationals who have Pakistan nationals were also seen breaking down at the border. “Our children are waiting for us in Pakistan. Let us go. Why are we being separated from our family?” they said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan citizen, Sara Khan, who delivered a baby just 14 days ago, was allowed by Indian authorities to stay in the country on compassionate grounds.

Another elderly woman from Rajouri, Azrabi Bhatti, who has been living in India for the last 45 years and has eight children was also allowed to stay after she pleaded with the government to cancel her deportation.

A few people who had been turned away by Pakistan as they lacked documents to prove their nationality were also taken back to Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Thursday. They had been brough to the Attari-Wagah border by state police on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of them did not have Pakistan passports, with some even holding Aadhar cards.

The Centre had issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to Pakistani nationals after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists with Pakistan links in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

In all, 911 Pakistan nationals left through the Attari-Wagah border in the last seven days.