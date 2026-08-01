Auction of unipoles, ad panels among 40 agendas okayed at MC House meeting in Chandigarh

Fresh e-auction of 16 unipoles and 59 advertisement panels after the expiry of the earlier contracts was among the 40 agendas approved by the General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday. The auction is expected to generate substantial non-tax revenue for the MC through licence fees.

Councillors during the General House meeting at MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The House also okayed e-auction of LED advertisements at the city’s 39 electric vehicle charging stations. A number of table agendas, including providing cash in lieu of raincoats and gumboots to workers, reconstruction of the footpath on V-5 Road in Sector 56 with 60 mm thick paver blocks, and the action taken report (ATR) on the resolutions passed in the General House and Finance & Contract Committee meetings since January 2026, which was a long-pending demand of the councillors, were accorded approval.

The House also approved the proposal regarding segregated waste collection in Attawa, Badheri, Burail, Sector-63, Maloya village, EWS Colony of Maloya, Palsora, Dadumajra village and Kajheri, besides the request for proposal for the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation and maintenance of effluent treatment plants (ETPs) at municipal dhobi ghats.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A nod was granted to the design specifications, market rates and policy framework for the installation of decorative poles and light fixtures in various market areas of Chandigarh, in-situ rejuvenation of selected ponds using pre-seeded FAST (Fabricated Accelerated Sewerage Treatment) bioremediation technology with tertiary treated water, the request for proposal for the design, construction, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of an in-situ wastewater treatment system for Faidan Drain, and the revised rough cost estimate for upgrading the market of Sector 38-C&D. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A nod was granted to the design specifications, market rates and policy framework for the installation of decorative poles and light fixtures in various market areas of Chandigarh, in-situ rejuvenation of selected ponds using pre-seeded FAST (Fabricated Accelerated Sewerage Treatment) bioremediation technology with tertiary treated water, the request for proposal for the design, construction, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of an in-situ wastewater treatment system for Faidan Drain, and the revised rough cost estimate for upgrading the market of Sector 38-C&D. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Approval was granted for laying 200 mm and 300 mm sewer lines along with additional manholes near the taxi stand in Sector 32-A, St Anne’s Convent School in Sector 32-C and behind SCOs 371–390 (Cosmo Hospital) in Sector 32-D. The House okayed the revised recruitment rules for the fire and rescue services, reconstruction of footpaths along the main roads in Sector 25-D, special repair works at the dhobi ghats in Sectors 27 and 20, the revised rough cost estimate for construction of a minor bridge at the T-point near Shani Mandir of Manimajra for road widening, renovation of the Manimajra fire station and the transfer of 1.5 acres of land presently earmarked for a Balwadi to the education department for construction of a new school at Hallomajra under Section 403(c) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Approval was accorded for re-carpeting works on V-4 and V-5 roads in Sectors 34 and 35, V-5 and V-6 roads in Sector 46-A, B, C and D, and V-4 and V-6 roads in Sectors 36, 41-C, 52-D, 54 and 61.