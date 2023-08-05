SGPC hails Australia’s Queensland court verdict on kirpan

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday welcomed the ruling by a Queensland court in Australia which overturned a law that banned Sikh students to wear a kirpan, a religious article in Sikhism, on campus, calling the legislation “unconstitutional”.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the kirpan is an important part of the five Sikh kakaars, which the Amritdhari Sikhs are supposed to carry at all times as part of their faith. (File photo)

Dhami said the kirpan is an important part of the five Sikh kakaars, which the Amritdhari Sikhs are supposed to carry at all times as part of their faith.

“It is good that the Queensland court has set an example by solving this issue related to religious freedom of Sikhs in Australia as per the sentiments of the Sikh community”, said the SGPC president.

Dhami appreciated the efforts of the Sikh family and the Sikh sangat of Australia in strongly pursuing this case.

Queensland’s highest court on Thursday ruled that “the ban is unconstitutional under the Racial Discrimination Act (RDA),” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

