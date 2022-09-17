Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australian cricket team arrives in Mohali ahead of T-20 series

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:40 AM IST

The Indian side, who will take on the Australian cricket team in their first match on September 20, is expected to arrive in Mohali in two batches on Saturday and Sunday

The Aaron Finch-led Australian cricket team arriving at the airport in Mohali. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Australian national cricket team arrived at the city on Friday morning through a chartered flight from New Delhi, ahead of the first T20I encounter of the three-match series scheduled to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20.

On Saturday evening, the Aaron Finch-led side will have a practice session under the floodlights at the Mohali stadium, which is hosting its first international T20 game since 2018 and the first international game at 100% crowd capacity after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

PCA’s new management, led by president Gulzarinder Chahal and secretary Dilsher Khanna, is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable experience for the fans. Also, PCA is planning to hold a programme under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the eve of the match.

The Indian team, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in the city in two batches on Saturday and Sunday.

