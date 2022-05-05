Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australian High Commissioner meets Bhagwant Mann, keen to forge pact with Punjab in agriculture
chandigarh news

Australian High Commissioner meets Bhagwant Mann, keen to forge pact with Punjab in agriculture

Australian High Commissioner met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development with Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell during a discussion on various issues of Punjab, especially in the field of agriculture, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/ Bhagwant Mann Twitter)
Published on May 05, 2022 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell evinced keen interest to forge collaboration, especially in the field of agriculture and skill development, with Punjab on the pattern of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Responding to O’Farrell’s proposal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann assured him of all cooperation and support in this regard so as to propel Punjab in the high growth trajectory by concretising these plans of mutual interest.

A three-member Australian delegation led by O’Farrell, including member parliament Gurmesh Singh and second secretary political Jack Taylor, called on the chief minister here at his official residence on Wednesday.

Apprising Mann about the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA), O’Farrell said IndAus ECTA is India’s first bilateral trade agreement with a large, developed economy in 10 years, which aims at doubling two-way trade. He mentioned that Australia’s goal is to lift India into their top three export markets by 2035 and make it the third largest outward investment destination in Asia.

O’Farrell said Punjab could be immensely benefitted by forging collaboration with Australia, especially in the field of agriculture and agro-industry, as its progressive farmers have a proven track record of vast experience and expertise in food production.

Mann said Punjabis due to their enterprising and resilience nature have fairly contributed to the overall socio-economic development of all the major countries across the globe, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, USA, Italy, etc.

