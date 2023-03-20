Australian police release pics of 6 men involved in Khalistan referendum brawl

New Delhi

The incident, in which two people were injured and as many Sikh men were detained, was organised in Melbourne’s Federation Square to hold a so-called ‘Punjab independence referendum’ on January 29, as per the police officials. (Image release by Australian police)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australian state Victoria’s police on Monday released images of six men, believed to have been involved in the late January Khalistan referendum incident which was organised in state capital Melbourne and culminated into brawls between Khalistani activists and pro-India demonstrators.

“Police are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate an affray at the Khalistan Referendum at Federation Square on January 29. Police have released images of six men,” Victoria police said in a tweet, releasing the images.

The incident, in which two people were injured and as many Sikh men were detained, was organised in Melbourne’s Federation Square to hold a so-called ‘Punjab independence referendum’ on January 29, as per the police officials.

As per police statement, during the incident two fights broke out, one at about 12.45pm and the other at about 4.30pm. “During the fight, flag poles were used by several men as weapons which caused physical injuries to multiple victims in which two victims were treated at the scene by paramedics,” the statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Indian flag was also burnt by a group of men at the event.

“As a result of each incident a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested, and each issued with a penalty notice for riotous behaviour,” the police had said, following the incident.

The development in the case comes days after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India earlier this month, when he had assured PM Narendra Modi of Australia’s intolerance towards hate crimes including those on religious grounds.