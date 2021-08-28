Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Auto driver, sister-in-law held for drug peddling in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Auto driver, sister-in-law held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

The anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police recovered 50-gram heroin from the duo; the auto-driver said his brother used to smuggle the heroin and him and his sister-in-law used to deliver it, as women are rarely stopped for checking
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:51 AM IST
A drugs case was registered against the accused auto-driver and his sister-in-law.

The anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police arrested an auto-driver and his sister-in-law for drug peddling on Thursday and recovered 50-gram heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Makhan Singh, 27, of Mohalla Charan Nagar and Manpreet Kaur, 32.

Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge of anti-narcotic cell, said that they were arrested near Star City on Tibba Road following a tip-off.

Makhan told police that his brother Angrej Singh used to smuggle the heroin and him and his sister-in-law used to deliver it, as women are rarely stopped for checking.

A case under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of NDPS act had been registered at the Tibba police station. Angrej Singh has also been nominated in the case.

The accused were produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

Further he added that Angrej Singh was arrested three months ago for drug peddling, but he was bailed out. After availing bail he indulged in drug peddling again.

