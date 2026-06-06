Auto manufacturer to set up new biogas plant in Sonepat

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced to set up a new 10 tonnes per day (TPD) biogas plant with an investment of ₹150 crore at its Kharkhoda facility in Sonepat district and expansion of its existing biogas plant at Manesar. Officials said the Manesar biogas plant uses food waste, Napier grass and paddy straw as feedstock, while also having the provision to increase output using cattle dung. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the official statement, on the occasion of the World Environment Day, the automobile company claimed that it will invest around ₹150 crore in the two projects as part of its broader strategy to strengthen renewable energy use and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Officials said the new 10 TPD biogas plant at Kharkhoda is expected to be commissioned during FY 2026-27. “Once operational at full capacity, the plant is expected to mitigate nearly 9,490 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually and meet around 20% of the total gas requirement at the facility,” they said.

Maruti Suzuki also announced the expansion of its Manesar biogas plant capacity from 0.2 TPD to 0.7 TPD. The expanded facility is projected to generate around 3.6 lakh standard cubic metres of biogas every year, helping avoid an estimated 664 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

Officials said the Manesar biogas plant uses food waste, Napier grass and paddy straw as feedstock, while also having the provision to increase output using cattle dung. “The facility uses anaerobic digestion technology to convert agricultural and organic waste into biogas, which is then used in paint shop heating operations and canteen facilities within the plant,” they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Maruti Suzuki India Limited managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company has been consistently working towards reducing fossil fuel consumption and oil import dependence. “At a time when the world is navigating an increasingly uncertain energy landscape, such initiatives assume greater significance,” he said.