Auto plying on wrong side of road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Auto plying on wrong side of road claims scooterist’s life in Chandigarh

When the victim reached the Sector 41/54 dividing road in Chandigarh, an auto-rickshaw coming from the wrong side rammed into his scooter. (AFP/For representation only)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 02:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 45-year-old scooterist was killed in a head-on collision with an auto-rickshaw moving on the wrong of the Sector 41-54 dividing road on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Harpreet Singh, 45, a resident of Phase 1, Mohali.

His cousin Ravinder Singh, a resident of Sector 23, Chandigarh, told the police that on Tuesday night, he was following Harpreet’s Honda Activa in his car.

When they reached the Sector 41/54 dividing road, an auto-rickshaw coming from the wrong side rammed into Harpreet’s scooter head on.

An injured Harpreet was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

The auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Ankit Anand, 38, a resident of Daria village, Chandigarh, was arrested and his vehicle, bearing a Punjab registration number, impounded.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.

