Auto driver snatches Nepalese man’s phone in Manimajra

In yet another snatching case in the city, an auto-rickshaw driver snatched a Nepalese national’s mobile phone after offering him a ride in Manimajra on Thursday night.

The victim, Jiben Kumar, works at a restaurant and bar near Kalagram light point.

He told the police that he was walking towards his rented accommodation in Manimajra around 11.30 pm and talking to someone over the phone.

As he reached near the Manimajra fire station, an auto-rickshaw, with two passengers and driver, stopped near him. Kumar said the auto driver asked him for water, following which he handed him his water bottle. The auto driver then offered to drop him at his destination. But when he refused, the driver stepped out, snatched his mobile phone and sped away. The phone’s cover also contained his Nepalese citizenship card. Manimajra police have registered a snatching case.

In another case, police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man for snatching a mobile phone near Indira Colony IT Park.

The accused was identified as Ankit of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, Dalbir of Maloya, told police that he drove a canter for a living and had gone to the motor market to get its diesel pump repaired. After getting the repairs done, he went towards Indira Colony for a test drive. But the canter stopped due to a snag. As soon as he took out his mobile phone to call the mechanic, a man snatched his mobile phone and fled on foot.

The accused was nabbed by policemen deployed at a nearby naka.

He was booked under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station.

