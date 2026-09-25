Autumn session: Uproar in House over J&K govt’s six LPG cylinders announcement

As the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday announced in the legislative assembly that it will provide six gas cylinders free to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) termed it a betrayal of the original promise made by the ruling National Conference (NC) in its manifesto before the elections.

While the announcement was welcomed by the treasury benches by thumping of desks, the opposition BJP members shouted slogans against the government, leading to noisy scenes. (ANI)

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“This key initiative aims to extend direct relief to the most deserving households, ensuring a dignified life for vulnerable sections and reinforcing the government’s commitment to social justice and public welfare,” said minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Satish Sharma in the House.

Soon after the announcement, chief minister Omar Abdullah said the initiative would provide direct relief to the most deserving households and strengthen the government’s commitment to public welfare.

“This key initiative aims to extend direct relief to the most deserving households, ensuring a dignified life for vulnerable sections and reinforcing the government’s commitment to social justice and public welfare,” Omar said.

The initiative was first announced by the CM while presenting his second budget as finance minister in February this year, wherein he had proposed six free LPG cylinders annually for AAY households across J&K.

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{{^usCountry}} While the announcement was welcomed by the treasury benches by thumping of desks, the opposition BJP members shouted slogans against the government, leading to noisy scenes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the announcement was welcomed by the treasury benches by thumping of desks, the opposition BJP members shouted slogans against the government, leading to noisy scenes. {{/usCountry}}

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Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma stood up in the House and termed it as a complete betrayal by the ruling party. “This is again a betrayal,” shouted Sharma towards the treasury benches while BJP legislators raised slogans against the government.

Sharma said that in the name of six free cylinders the government has betrayed people. “You won’t give these six cylinders also. You have betrayed people in the name of free power, free ration and now cylinders. The people will never forget and forgive this betrayal,” he said.

During the polls, the NC had said that 12 gas cylinders and 200 units of electricity would be given to people in J&K. PDP legislator Aga Muntasir also said that the NC government hasn’t kept its promise. “They (NC) promised 12 cylinders and now an announcement was made for just six, that too for AAY families,” he said.

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Resolution passed seeking TET exemption for teachers appointed before Oct, 2019

The House passed by voice vote a resolution moved by minister for school education, Sakeena Itoo, seeking exemption of teachers appointed before October 31, 2019, from appearing in the teacher eligibility test (TET).

The resolution was passed after a two-day debate during which members deliberated upon various aspects of the issue and highlighted the concerns of teachers appointed prior to the cut-off date.

The resolution states: “This House unanimously urges the Union government to make necessary statutory amendment to Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to exempt all teachers appointed before October 31, 2019 from appearing in the TET.”

It further urges the Union government to take all necessary legal steps and issue the requisite notification through the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for granting exemption from the TET requirement.

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Itoo thanked all the legislators for expressing their concerns and for coming together to unanimously support the resolution. “These teachers have made immense sacrifices, devoted their time and energy and worked tirelessly to prepare our students for various professions, including doctors and engineers, while helping secure their future. The credit for their achievements goes to their teachers,” she said.

PDP’s Tral legislator Mohammad Rafeeq Naik said that the resolution will have no impact on the Supreme Court order on TET examination for teachers. “Only Parliament can change it. I don’t understand the reason for this resolution when it can’t make any change.”

Bill proposing compulsory govt schooling for children of public servants rejected

The House rejected a Private Members’ Bill proposing to make it obligatory for public representatives and public servants to educate their children in government educational institutions. The Bill, moved by MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, was titled “A Bill to make it obligatory for the public men and public servants to educate their children in government educational institutions and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto” (L.A. Private Members’ Bill No. 22 of 2025).

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Minister Itoo, while opposing the Bill, said that the government was already taking several steps to increase enrolment in government schools, where capable and hardworking teachers were serving.

She said that meetings had also been held in this regard and emphasised that such a measure could not be enforced through compulsion. She urged MLA Sheikh Khursheed to withdraw the Bill. However, he declined to withdraw the Bill. Subsequently, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the Bill to vote and it was defeated by voice vote.