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Awaiting UT report on smart city funds misappropriation: Centre

The case relates to the balance funds of the Chandigarh Smart City Mission after the Centre’s flagship Smart Cities Mission ended on March 31, 2025

Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 08:56:09 IST
By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Chandigarh
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Three months after Chandigarh Member Parliament Manish Tewari raised in the Lok Sabha the alleged misappropriation of 125 crore belonging to the Chandigarh Smart City Mission, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has said it is still awaiting a detailed report from the UT administration.

Reacting to the ministry’s communication, Tewari said the matter could not be left to a routine administrative inquiry. (HT File)
Reacting to the ministry’s communication, Tewari said the matter could not be left to a routine administrative inquiry. (HT File)

In a letter received earlier this month, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu, referring to Tewari’s zero-hour intervention on April 2, 2026, said, “This Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Chandigarh administration. The same is, however, still awaited.”

He further informed the MP that “a comprehensive reply addressing the issues raised by you will be furnished upon receipt of the requisite information from the Chandigarh administration.”

The case relates to the balance funds of the Chandigarh Smart City Mission after the Centre’s flagship Smart Cities Mission ended on March 31, 2025. The remaining 125 crore was transferred to the municipal corporation (MC). It was during the transferring of funds that the fraud came to light. According to the FIR in the case, filed after the MC’s complaint, the fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), worth 116.8 crore, issued by the manager of the bank were fake.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aneesha Sareen Kumar

Aneesha Sareen is a Special Correspondent at the Hindustan Times head office in Chandigarh. A reporter with two decades of experience, Aneesha has her eyes and ears firmly on the ground. She has extensively covered crime, courts, administration, politics, the Municipal Corporation and industry across Chandigarh and Punjab. During her stint as bureau head in Ludhiana from 2016 to 2023, she led a team of young journalists reporting across the length and breadth of the industrial city and its surrounding areas. Currently, she covers politics and Administration in Chandigarh. When not chasing stories, Aneesha enjoys travelling and exploring new cuisines.

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