Ayodhya temple donation theft case: Big names being protected, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the direction of the investigation and the police action in the theft of offerings from Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, alleging that big names behind the theft were being protected.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media in Amritsar on Sunday. (AFP)

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During a press conference in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, “Not all accused have been arrested. Instead, only small-time individuals have been caught. The main and big names, against whom the most serious allegations have been made, are still roaming freely. They have picked up someone who counted the cash or a minor watchman. The eight people who have been arrested all work at low levels.”

He further said, “The police have not neither sought the custody remand of those arrested nor have they questioned them. They should have asked them how much they stole, who they handed the money over to and where it was hidden. But the police sent them straight to judicial custody. This clearly suggests that they will be granted bail within the next few days.”

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{{^usCountry}} The AAP Supremo added, “This entire exercise is merely an attempt to conceal, whitewash and cover up the case. It appears that the ‘chanda-chori’ took place on a very large scale. One of the allegations is that ₹200 crore in cash was stolen, yet only ₹80 lakh has been recovered from these eight individuals. Where has the remaining money gone? I have repeatedly said that there must be a thorough investigation into where the money from ‘chanda-chori’ went.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAP Supremo added, “This entire exercise is merely an attempt to conceal, whitewash and cover up the case. It appears that the ‘chanda-chori’ took place on a very large scale. One of the allegations is that ₹200 crore in cash was stolen, yet only ₹80 lakh has been recovered from these eight individuals. Where has the remaining money gone? I have repeatedly said that there must be a thorough investigation into where the money from ‘chanda-chori’ went.” {{/usCountry}}

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